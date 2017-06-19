Burns, Thornton to appear in ESPN Bod...

Burns, Thornton to appear in ESPN Body Issue

In the ninth annual edition of ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue , Brent Burns and Joe Thornton are among the 23 athletes to be featured. Hey #SJSharks /hockey fans, guess who's bringing some "body check" to ESPN The Magazine's 2017 Body Issue? Hint, things might get...beard pic.twitter.com/ArJjDmHSkh This shouldn't be an issue for Jumbo, who is frequently missing his shirt during post-game interviews.



