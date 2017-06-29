Blues' Berglund out until December with dislocated shoulder
Blues center Patrik Berglund is expected to be out until December after having surgery to repair a dislocated left shoulder. The Blues say Berglund was injured during an offseason conditioning program in Sweden and flew to St. Louis for Tuesday's procedure.
