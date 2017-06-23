The St. Louis Blues acquired center Brayden Schenn from the Philadelphia Flyers during the first round of the NHL draft Blues acquire Brayden Schenn in making 2 trades at NHL draft The St. Louis Blues acquired center Brayden Schenn from the Philadelphia Flyers during the first round of the NHL draft Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2t14U6d CHICAGO - The St. Louis Blues acquired center Brayden Schenn from the Philadelphia Flyers in completing two trades during the first round of the NHL draft Friday night. In exchange for the three-time 20-goal-scorer, the Flyers got the Blues' first-round pick this year, a conditional first-round pick in next year's draft and third-year forward Jori Lehtera.

