Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews speaks out on climate change in Instagram post

9 hrs ago

Hockey star Jonathan Toews says the only way to solve climate change is to set aside personal agendas and think on a broader scale. The Chicago Blackhawks captain and two-time Canadian Olympic champion posted a picture on Instagram Friday night of himself walking through a wooded area, along with a lengthy message related to recent events.

Chicago, IL

