Blackhawks' Hossa to miss 2017-18 season with skin disorder
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa will miss the entire 2017-18 NHL season because of a progressive skin disorder, the team announced the news on Wednesday. The team announced the news on Wednesday.
