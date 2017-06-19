Blackhawks get Saad back in trade wit...

Blackhawks get Saad back in trade with Blue Jackets

14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Chicago Blackhawks have re-acquired forward Brandon Saad in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets, parting with top young forward Artemi Panarin to complete the blockbuster deal. The 24-year-old Saad spent his first four seasons with Chicago, helping the Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups.

Chicago, IL

