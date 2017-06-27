Blackhawks announce 1-year deal with D Ville Pokka
Pokka spent last season with Rockford of the American Hockey League, finishing with six goals and 24 assists, but he could get a longer look from the NHL club this year. The Blackhawks traded defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson to Arizona last week, and Brian Campbell and Johnny Oduya are free agents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach
|Mon
|Named phart
|2
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Jun 9
|HePhartsx
|2
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May '17
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC