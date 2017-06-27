Blackhawks announce 1-year deal with ...

Blackhawks announce 1-year deal with D Ville Pokka

Pokka spent last season with Rockford of the American Hockey League, finishing with six goals and 24 assists, but he could get a longer look from the NHL club this year. The Blackhawks traded defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson to Arizona last week, and Brian Campbell and Johnny Oduya are free agents.

