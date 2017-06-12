Beaulieu welcomed Montreal trading him to Buffalo Sabres
Understanding his days were numbered in Montreal, defenseman Nathan Beaulieu welcomed the trade that sent him to the Buffalo Sabres. Aside from getting a fresh start with a Phil Housley-coached team placing a value on puck-moving defensemen, Beaulieu expressed relief he didn't have to deal with the uncertainty of being exposed in the NHL's expansion draft.
