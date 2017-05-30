Assistant coach Paul MacLean leaves Ducks after 2 seasons
MacLean was hired as an assistant to Bruce Boudreau in 2015, and stayed with Anaheim after Boudreau was fired and replaced by Randy Carlyle in 2016.
