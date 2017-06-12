All talk, few trades before NHL's exp...

All talk, few trades before NHL's expansion roster freeze

15 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

Mike Smith went from Arizona to Calgary and a couple of defensemen traded places as NHL teams made last-minute moves before the Vegas expansion draft roster freeze. None of those defensemen came from the Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators or Anaheim Ducks, leaving big questions with the Vegas Golden Knights poised to acquire some serious talent in their expansion draft window from Sunday through Wednesday.

