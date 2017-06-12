A Stanley Cup hat trick? The Penguins...

A Stanley Cup hat trick? The Penguins' stars could light the way to a three-peat.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

On the first day of training camp, Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan addressed this Pittsburgh team's long odds. It had been nearly two decades since any NHL team repeated as a Stanley Cup champion, and it had never happened in the salary cap era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal Jun 9 HePhartsx 2
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Jun 1 Pens pharts 5
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May 23 MorePhartsc 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May 16 JustPhart 4
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,216 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC