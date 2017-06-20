84-85 Edmonton Oilers selected by fans as greatest NHL team
The Wayne Gretzky -led 1984-85 Edmonton Oilers have been chosen by fans as the greatest NHL team of all time, the league announced Monday. The league said in a statement that more than 3.6 million votes for the greatest team cast were over a six-week period beginning at the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs as part of the NHL's centennial celebration.
