2017 NHL Draft prospect profile: Michael Rasmussen is a major boom-or-bust possibility
To put things bluntly, beyond Nikita Scherbak and Charles Hudon , the Canadiens forward prospect depth isn't overly impressive. To compound matters further, the Habs top two prospects at centre are Michael McCarron and Jacob de la Rose, both of whom appear destined for bottom-six roles in the NHL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May 23
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC