2017 NHL Draft prospect profile: Maxime Comtois is an intriguing power forward prospect
Maxime Comtois was the third pick in the QMJHL Draft in 2015, and he was always seen as a future NHL prospect, but has seen his stock drop with a subpar season this year. Comtois played in more games in his second year, but had less production in every offensive category.
