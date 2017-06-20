2017 NHL Draft prospect profile: Maxi...

2017 NHL Draft prospect profile: Maxime Comtois is an intriguing power forward prospect

Maxime Comtois was the third pick in the QMJHL Draft in 2015, and he was always seen as a future NHL prospect, but has seen his stock drop with a subpar season this year. Comtois played in more games in his second year, but had less production in every offensive category.

