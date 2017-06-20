2017 NHL Draft Profile: Timothy Liljegren has top-three potential but ...
In our 2017 NHL Draft Preview, we look closely at some of the prospects that could be available when the Hurricanes draft at 12th overall on June 23 in Chicago. Timothy Liljegren did not have the 2016-17 season he, or many draft analysts, expected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|7 hr
|Pens pharts
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May 23
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC