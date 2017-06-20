2017 NHL Draft Profile: Isaac Ratcliffe is more than a big body, he's a really huge body
The Guelph Storm had a disaster of a season, but nobody told left wing Isaac Ratcliffe. After being drafted 15th overall in the 2015 OHL entry draft and playing only 46 games due to injury in his debut season, Ratcliffe exploded in his sophomore year, quadrupling his point total in 21 more games.
