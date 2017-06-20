2017 NHL Draft Profile: Eeli Tolvanen has never met a puck he didn't want to shoot

In our 2017 NHL Draft Preview, we look closely at some of the prospects that could be available when the Hurricanes draft at 12th overall on June 23 in Chicago. The Finnish winger had a good year for Sioux City of the USHL, finishing eighth in league scoring with 54 points, third in goals with 30 and first in even strength goals with 24. He was a member of Finland's disastrous World Junior campaign, but was not one of their most glaring problems as he led their scorers with six points in six games.

