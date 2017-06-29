1980s Oilers enforcer Dave Semenko dies of cancer at 59
In this Oct. 21, 2016, file photo, former Edmonton Oilers hockey players Wayne Gretzky, left, and Dave Semenko joke around during a practice for the NHL's Heritage Classic Alumni game in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Former Edmonton Oilers tough guy Dave Semenko, who protected Wayne Gretzky in the 1980s, has died.
