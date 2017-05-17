Wild owner Leipold says he's happy for old team, Predators
Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold says he's "happily surprised" by the excitement generated in Nashville by the Predators, the club he helped enter the NHL nearly 20 years ago. Leipold said Wednesday that seeing the support in a nontraditional market for the Predators has been "pretty cool to watch."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|Tue
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr 29
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC