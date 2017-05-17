Wild owner Leipold says he's happy fo...

Wild owner Leipold says he's happy for old team, Predators

Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold says he's "happily surprised" by the excitement generated in Nashville by the Predators, the club he helped enter the NHL nearly 20 years ago. Leipold said Wednesday that seeing the support in a nontraditional market for the Predators has been "pretty cool to watch."

