Wayne Gretzky: Stunt double?

Two years before the start of his record-setting NHL career, and long before he began making regular appearances in movies, commercials and TV shows, a teenaged Wayne Gretzky was a body double on the CBC's police show Sidestreet in 1977. Though it remains unclear today whether this was Gretzky's debut on screen, it was certainly one of the first for the future NHL legend.

