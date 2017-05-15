USA routs Slovakia for fifth-straight victory
The United States defeated Slovakia 6-1 Sunday to stretch its winning run at the ice hockey world championship to five games ahead of its Group A showdown with Russia. Johnny Gaudreau finished with two goals to take his tournament tally to six, and an assist, while Jimmy Howard made 19 saves on his fourth start for the Americans, whose confidence seems to be growing.
