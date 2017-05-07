US forward Clayton Keller in action during the 2017
Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: https://usat.ly/2pU0sVd US forward Clayton Keller in action during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A preliminary round match between the USA and Denmark in Cologne, Germany. Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller is the youngest player at the World Ice Hockey Championships and yet his ability to dazzle is already an old story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr 29
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|AnyPhartz
|20
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC