Upstaged: Predators anthem singer replaced by A-list artists

The longtime anthem singer at Nashville Predators hockey games has sour grapes over being replaced in the Stanley Cup playoffs by superstar singers such as Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum and Little Big Town. Dennis K. Morgan, who has sung at about 185 Predator games over the past 17 years, told The Tennessean he has been hurt and disappointed by being upstaged by A-list country acts, including Underwood, who is married to team captain Mike Fisher.

