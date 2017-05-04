Top prospect Pierre-Luc Dubois reboun...

Top prospect Pierre-Luc Dubois rebounds to lead Armada into QMJHL final

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Being drafted third overall behind Calder Trophy nominees Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine comes with plenty of pressure and expectations. The process has made for a roller-coaster last 11 months for 18-year-old Pierre-Luc Dubois, who was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2016 NHL draft, only to be cut at the end of training camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr 29 Hoping phartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Apr 23 Are Phartse 9
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr 21 Name phart 4
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar '17 Interview phartx 16
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Mar '17 Pepper Phart 2
News Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15) Feb '17 AnyPhartz 20
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,964 • Total comments across all topics: 280,781,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC