The NHL Needs to Eliminate the Offside Challenge

Monday, May 29th, 2017: two hours before the puck dropped to open Game One of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final , Commissioner Gary Bettman said the following: Approximately two and one half hours later, the offside challenge was the subject of controversy in every corner of the NHL save for the Pittsburgh Penguins bench in PPG Paints Arena. P.K. Subban , noted fun person and outgoing personality on the Nashville Predators blue line, scored what appeared to be the opening goal of the game on an unbelievable shot from the high slot.

