Sunday's Dump & Chase: One More Sleep 'Til Hockey

Pittsburgh fish market is trying to stop Predators fans from throwing catfish on the ice - SBNation.com If you were looking for a way to make folks throw fish on the ice, this is how to do it. Laviolette, Sullivan meet in 1st all-US coaches Cup Final - - TSN This is a kind of wild stat, but it reminds you that Americans have really not been this heavily focused on hockey for very long at all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at On the Forecheck.