Sidney Crosby takes the fall for NHL's failed procedures Pittsburgh star allowed to return to game after slamming head-first into boards Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: https://usat.ly/2q1CmHW Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been at the center of attention of the first-round series with the Washington Capitals. The Pittsburgh Penguins star again finds himself answering questions after Monday's playoff game against the Washington Capitals about the league's concussion protocol and whether it failed him, a topic he's tired of and, quite frankly, doesn't think is anyone's business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenfield.