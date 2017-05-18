Sidney Crosby, Penguins beat Senators 3-2 to tie series

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby tucks the puck in the net past Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson as Senators' Viktor Stalberg defends during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup E... . Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammates Phil Kessel , Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin during the second period of Game 4 of the ... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.