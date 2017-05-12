Sharks sign Fs Karlsson, Donskoi to new contracts
The San Jose Sharks have signed forwards Melker Karlsson and Joonas Donskoi to new contracts before they become restricted free agents Sharks sign Fs Karlsson, Donskoi to new contracts The San Jose Sharks have signed forwards Melker Karlsson and Joonas Donskoi to new contracts before they become restricted free agents Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2r9WWDC SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Sharks have signed forwards Melker Karlsson and Joonas Donskoi to new contracts before they become restricted free agents.
