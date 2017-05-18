Sens' Alex Burrows sidelined by injury in Game 4
Burrows was injured in the second period of a 5-1 Game 3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 36-year-old got tangled up in front of the net with Penguins defenceman Ian Cole and landed awkwardly on his left leg.
