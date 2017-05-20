Scouting the 2017 Draft: Erik Brannstrom; could a left-handed D be right for us?
Erik Brannstrom is viewed by many in the hockey world as a versatile mobile defensemen with offensive upside. Praised for his skating ability and passing, Brannstrom helped HV71 claim the SHL Championship this season .
