Schultz, Rust out for Game 3 as Pens lineup shuffle continues; Daley, Streit might return
The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without Justin Schultz and Bryan Rust for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final as injuries continue to mount for the defending Stanley Cup champions. Schultz and Rust both left a Game 2 victory with upper body injuries and are listed as day-to-day, according to Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan.
