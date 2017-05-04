Russia and Canada enjoy resounding wins at ice hockey worlds
Defending champion Canada and Russia continued their solid starts at the ice hockey world championships with resounding wins on Sunday. Center Vladislav Namestnikov and left winger Artemi Panarin had two goals and two assists each, while left winger Sergei Andronov scored twice in Russia's 10-1 win over Italy in Cologne.
