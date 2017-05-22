Road sweet road: Ducks hope veterans ...

Road sweet road: Ducks hope veterans respond

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Bridgestone Arena sits downtown, within a slap shot of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Ryman Auditorium and Tootsie's Orchid Lounge It is hopping with concert and convention action all year long, but it is really the home of the Predators, one of the city's two major league teams and the one that exudes stability, daring and consistency. They seemed to mortgage their future when they traded for Filip Forsberg, and then they traded homegrown defensemen Shea Weber and Seth Jones for P.K. Subban and Ryan Johansen, respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May 16 JustPhart 4
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr 29 Hoping phartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Apr 23 Are Phartse 9
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr 21 Name phart 4
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar '17 Interview phartx 16
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Mar '17 Pepper Phart 2
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,346 • Total comments across all topics: 281,206,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC