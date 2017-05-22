Road sweet road: Ducks hope veterans respond
Bridgestone Arena sits downtown, within a slap shot of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Ryman Auditorium and Tootsie's Orchid Lounge It is hopping with concert and convention action all year long, but it is really the home of the Predators, one of the city's two major league teams and the one that exudes stability, daring and consistency. They seemed to mortgage their future when they traded for Filip Forsberg, and then they traded homegrown defensemen Shea Weber and Seth Jones for P.K. Subban and Ryan Johansen, respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr 29
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC