Rangers name Chris Drury as GM of AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack
The New York Rangers have named former player Chris Drury the general manager of the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League. Drury played the final four of his 12 NHL seasons with the Rangers before retiring in 2011.
