Quick Hits: The Pavel's Glad Detroit Missed the Playoffs Edition
Detroit Sports Nation The answer is no, but Datsyuk talked about Detroit so it's newsworthy. Pavel says it's a good thing the Wings missed the playoffs because they were no longer competitive and need to get back into the groove of trying to actually win cups and not just regular season games.
