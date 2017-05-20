Quick Hits: The Pavel's Glad Detroit ...

Quick Hits: The Pavel's Glad Detroit Missed the Playoffs Edition

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Winging It In Motown

Detroit Sports Nation The answer is no, but Datsyuk talked about Detroit so it's newsworthy. Pavel says it's a good thing the Wings missed the playoffs because they were no longer competitive and need to get back into the groove of trying to actually win cups and not just regular season games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May 23 MorePhartsc 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May 16 JustPhart 4
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar '17 Interview phartx 16
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,205 • Total comments across all topics: 281,413,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC