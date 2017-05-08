Pressure still on Caps, but spotlight is on Fleury in Game 6

Washington Capitals center Lars Eller , from Denmark, celebrates as teammate Alex Ovechkin , from Russia, scores a goal as Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and teammates Olli Maatta , from Finland, ... . Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby is checked into the boards by Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen during the first period of Game 5 in the second-round of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Saturd... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.