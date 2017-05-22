Predators reach 1st Stanley Cup Final, oust Ducks in 6 games
Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons celebrates with teammates after his goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period in Game 6 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Monday,... . Anaheim Ducks goalie Jonathan Bernier reacts to a Nashville Predators score as Nashville Predators left wing Frederick Gaudreau and left wing Colin Wilson celebrate during the first period in Game 6 of the Western... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr 29
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC