Predators lose injured C Ryan Johansen for rest of playoffs
Nashville centre Ryan Johansen will miss the rest of the Stanley Cup playoffs after emergency surgery on a left thigh injury, leaving the Predators without their top scorer heading into Game 5 of the Western Conference finals. The smooth forward leads the Predators with 13 points in 14 playoff games while centring their top line with Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson.
