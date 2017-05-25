Penguins beat Senators in 2OT of Game...

The Pittsburgh Penguins advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-2 double-overtime win in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. Penguins beat Senators in 2OT of Game 7 to return to Stanley Cup Final The Pittsburgh Penguins advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-2 double-overtime win in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

