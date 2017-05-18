Otters' Darren Raddysh still hopeful for NHL career despite going undrafted
The 21-year-old blue liner is in his fifth and final season with Erie, but doesn't know where he'll be lacing them up when the tournament's over. Raddysh went undrafted and has been to training camps for two NHL teams, first the L.A Kings and then the San Jose Sharks last fall.
