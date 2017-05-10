Ottawa, Edmonton series see slight dip in average TV audience over first round
NHL playoff television ratings took a slight dip in the second round in series involving Canadian teams, according to a release from Rogers Sportsnet. The network said in a release Thursday that an average of 1.7 million viewers tuned in to watch the Edmonton versus Anaheim and Ottawa versus New York Rangers conference semifinals.
