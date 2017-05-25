Ott goes from player to coach, joining Blues as assistant The St. Louis Blues have hired Steve Ott to be an assistant coach on Mike Yeo's staff Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2r20nzp ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues have hired Steve Ott to be an assistant coach on Mike Yeo's staff.

