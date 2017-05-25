Ott goes from player to coach, joining Blues as assistant
Ott goes from player to coach, joining Blues as assistant The St. Louis Blues have hired Steve Ott to be an assistant coach on Mike Yeo's staff Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2r20nzp ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues have hired Steve Ott to be an assistant coach on Mike Yeo's staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|Tue
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr 29
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC