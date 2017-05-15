Oilers' Chiarelli, Senators' Dorion finalists for GM of the year award
Peter Chiarelli of the Edmonton Oilers and Pierre Dorion of the Ottawa Senators are among the three finalists for the 2016-17 General Manager of the Year award. David Poile of the Nashville Predators is the other finalists, the NHL announced on Tuesday night.
