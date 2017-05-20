NHL trade rumors: Vegas Golden Knights might take on bad contracts in exchange for draft picks
There's a lot going on with the Vegas Golden Knights ahead of the NHL Expansion Draft on June 21, and the hot rumor today is that they might be taking on some bad contracts in return for assets. It makes sense if you are Golden Knights general manager George McPhee.
