NHL trade rumors: Vegas Golden Knight...

NHL trade rumors: Vegas Golden Knights might take on bad contracts in exchange for draft picks

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Broad Street Hockey

There's a lot going on with the Vegas Golden Knights ahead of the NHL Expansion Draft on June 21, and the hot rumor today is that they might be taking on some bad contracts in return for assets. It makes sense if you are Golden Knights general manager George McPhee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) 4 hr Im moving to the ... 4
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May 23 MorePhartsc 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May 16 JustPhart 4
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,430,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC