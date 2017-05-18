NHL playoffs: Predators on brink of first Stanley Cup Final
Anaheim, Calif. a Pontus Aberg scored his first career playoff goal with 8:59 to play, and the Nashville Predators moved to the brink of their first Stanley Cup Final with a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals Saturday night.
