NHL playoffs: Capitals dominate the Penguins to force a deciding Game 7

21 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Andre Burakovsky scored twice, Nicklas Backstrom got his sixth of the playoffs and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Monday night to force a Game 7 in their taut Eastern Conference semifinal. John Carlson and T.J. Oshie also scored for the Capitals.

