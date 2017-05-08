NHL playoffs: Capitals dominate the Penguins to force a deciding Game 7
Andre Burakovsky scored twice, Nicklas Backstrom got his sixth of the playoffs and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Monday night to force a Game 7 in their taut Eastern Conference semifinal. John Carlson and T.J. Oshie also scored for the Capitals.
