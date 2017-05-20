NHL fines Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf $10,000 for use of inappropriate remark
ANAHEIM The NHL on Saturday fined Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf $10,000 for the use of what it called an inappropriate remark Thursday night during Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against Nashville. The fine is the maximum amount allowable under the terms of the joint collective bargaining agreement between the league and the players' union.
