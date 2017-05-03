NHL extends deal for Buffalo to host ...

NHL extends deal for Buffalo to host combine through 2019

Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

The league announced it awarded the Buffalo Sabres a two-year extension to continue hosting the combine at its downtown arena and neighboring HarborCenter hotel/rink complex. The Sabres began hosting the annual late-spring event in 2015 after the combine had previously been held at a suburban-Toronto convention center.

Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

