New York Rangers even series vs. Ottawa with 4-1 victory

Oscar Lindberg scored two goals, Henrik Lundqvist made 22 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their Eastern Conference semifinal series at two games apiece. Chris Kreider and Nick Holden also scored and Tanner Glass added two assists for the Rangers, who have won four consecutive home games this postseason.

