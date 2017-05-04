New York Rangers even series vs. Ottawa with 4-1 victory
Oscar Lindberg scored two goals, Henrik Lundqvist made 22 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their Eastern Conference semifinal series at two games apiece. Chris Kreider and Nick Holden also scored and Tanner Glass added two assists for the Rangers, who have won four consecutive home games this postseason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr 29
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|AnyPhartz
|20
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC